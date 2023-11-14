IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,044 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEHC. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,002,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,208,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,044,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,055,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,462,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion and a PE ratio of 20.84.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GEHC

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.