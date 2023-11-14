Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Stake Lowered by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.1% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned about 0.86% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 222.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 438,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 302,594 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 958,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,824,000 after buying an additional 197,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after buying an additional 166,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after buying an additional 128,590 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 55,659 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IDLV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.57. 380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,297. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $579.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

