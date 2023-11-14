Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Dudley Capital Management LLC

Dudley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,858,347,000 after buying an additional 1,447,881 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,696,916,000 after purchasing an additional 512,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Intel Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.09 billion, a PE ratio of -95.57, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

