Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 333,394 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,394 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $15,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $264,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 41.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 174.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,084,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.29%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

