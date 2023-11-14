Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $369.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $384.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.37.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

