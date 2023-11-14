Head-To-Head Contrast: Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) vs. Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) and Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and Cohen & Steers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II -$60.81 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Cohen & Steers $566.91 million 4.52 $171.04 million $2.66 19.60

Cohen & Steers has higher revenue and earnings than Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II N/A N/A N/A Cohen & Steers 26.57% 41.24% 22.47%

Dividends

This table compares Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and Cohen & Steers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.8%. Cohen & Steers pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Cohen & Steers pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and Cohen & Steers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II 0 0 0 0 N/A Cohen & Steers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cohen & Steers has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.44%. Given Cohen & Steers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cohen & Steers is more favorable than Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.5% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.2% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade. It invests in securities across a broad range of maturities, with the weighted average maturity ranging between five to ten years. The fund typically employs fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It conducts in-house research using proprietary models. The fund was formerly known as AGIC Convertible & Income Fund II. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II was formed on July 31, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. The firm is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York.

