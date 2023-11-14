Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance
GTE stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $380.13. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $204.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.68.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gran Tierra Energy
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,187,000,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gran Tierra Energy
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.