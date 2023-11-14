Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Franklin Covey Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:FC opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.