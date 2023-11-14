Financial Analysis: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) vs. Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0.71% 4.83% 2.02% Minerva Surgical -71.87% -151.34% -47.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Surgical has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Minerva Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 2 4 0 2.67 Minerva Surgical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Minerva Surgical has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 838.97%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Minerva Surgical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $43.04 billion 0.36 $1.45 billion $0.11 62.82 Minerva Surgical $50.29 million 0.38 -$34.11 million ($15.40) -0.14

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Minerva Surgical. Minerva Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Minerva Surgical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment provides dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment engages in the therapy and care of critically and chronically ill patients. This segment offers I.V. generic drugs; biosimilar drugs for autoimmune diseases and oncology; enteral and parenteral nutrition products; medical technologies, as well as disposables, infusions pumps, apheresis machines, cell therapy devices, and other products. The Fresenius Helios segment provides clinical and nursing care facilities. The Fresenius Vamed segment provides services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. This segment also offers operational management of healthcare facilities and provides services to patients. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

