Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,026 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,997 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $329.19 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.32 and a 52-week high of $332.33. The company has a market cap of $845.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.71 and its 200 day moving average is $290.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,341 shares of company stock valued at $39,293,937. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

