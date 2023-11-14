Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 920 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $2,471,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 33.0% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.65.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $335.25 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $335.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.35.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,341 shares of company stock worth $39,293,937. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

