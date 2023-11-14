Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DLNG opened at $2.57 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.