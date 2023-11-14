Dudley Capital Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dudley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.5% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1,614.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 533,424 shares of company stock worth $206,051,295. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Up 1.4 %
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
