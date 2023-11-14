Diversified Portfolios Inc. Invests $203,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

