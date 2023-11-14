Diversified Portfolios Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,585,000 after acquiring an additional 391,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $168.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.73. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.76 and a 12 month high of $194.99.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,627,465. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

