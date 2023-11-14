Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Lowered by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $369.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.37. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

