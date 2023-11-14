DCF Advisers LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DCF Advisers LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 2.1% of DCF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

NYSE BAC traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. 7,283,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,816,496. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $228.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

