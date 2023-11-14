Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.4% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 887,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $477,736,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $578.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $579.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $560.96 and a 200-day moving average of $540.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.43.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

