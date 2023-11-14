Contrasting Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) and Gusbourne (OTCMKTS:SLLFF)

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) and Gusbourne (OTCMKTS:SLLFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Gusbourne’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $14.33 million 0.08 -$16.27 million ($18.06) -0.06 Gusbourne N/A N/A N/A ($0.14) -6.31

Gusbourne has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eastside Distilling. Gusbourne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastside Distilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gusbourne 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Eastside Distilling and Gusbourne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Eastside Distilling currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 371.70%. Given Eastside Distilling’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eastside Distilling is more favorable than Gusbourne.

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Gusbourne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -141.80% -16,003.09% -68.66% Gusbourne N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gusbourne shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eastside Distilling beats Gusbourne on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand. It also offers canning and printing services to the craft beer, cider, and kombucha beverage industries; and digital can printing and co-packing services. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Gusbourne

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling and still wines under the Gusbourne brand in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

