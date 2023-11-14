Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 533.87% and a negative net margin of 2,217.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLSD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 64,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,630.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,050,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 84,966 shares of company stock valued at $65,245. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 375.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 47,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

