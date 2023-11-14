Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Short Interest Update

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 925,400 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the October 15th total of 585,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Cantaloupe

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 16,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $100,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,308.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ian Jiro Harris bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,019 shares in the company, valued at $960,959.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $100,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,308.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $161,765 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth about $17,501,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 334,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,810,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 67,734 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,277,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 421,021 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 364,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Cantaloupe stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. 17,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,772. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.11 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.78. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $64.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLP. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Featured Articles

