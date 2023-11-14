Cannell & Co. Has $45.85 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062,120 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.5% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cannell & Co. owned 0.05% of Uber Technologies worth $45,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,625,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,395,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,766 shares of company stock worth $7,969,550. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

