Cannell & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $66,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after acquiring an additional 531,666,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,024,078,000 after buying an additional 238,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,848,963,000 after acquiring an additional 67,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,731,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,438,000 after acquiring an additional 299,904 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.30. The stock had a trading volume of 242,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,922. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.59 and its 200 day moving average is $180.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

