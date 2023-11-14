BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Buys 36,489 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,489 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.12% of Republic Services worth $58,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Republic Services by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,325,000 after acquiring an additional 738,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 46,736 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $158.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $158.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.