Bell Investment Advisors Inc Takes $133,000 Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.87. 20,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,541. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.06.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.