Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 445 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Trading Up 3.9 %

BAC stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,343,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,840,070. The firm has a market cap of $227.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

