Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 33 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $541.15. 307,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,468. The company has a market capitalization of $500.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $514.87 and its 200-day moving average is $497.20. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $553.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

