Bell Investment Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,459 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned about 0.31% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $36,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $351,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 210.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 843,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 75,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,297. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.68. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $59.97.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.