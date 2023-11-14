Bell Investment Advisors Inc Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $8.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.88. 152,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,343. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $371.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.67. The company has a market capitalization of $127.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

