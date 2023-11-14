Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $8.67 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 243,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.9% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 238,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,992 shares during the period. Rollins Financial grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 62,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 284,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.90. 97,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,516. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

