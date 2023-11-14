Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $42,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $106.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,346,074. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average is $106.21. The company has a market capitalization of $161.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

