Bell Investment Advisors Inc Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 159.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 89,313 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 155,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,388,000 after purchasing an additional 129,733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IMTM stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.70. 8,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,812. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

