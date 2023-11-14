Bell Investment Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.00.

Home Depot Trading Up 6.1 %

HD stock traded up $17.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.65. 1,905,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.44. The company has a market capitalization of $305.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

