Bell Investment Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 538,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,734 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 3.9% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $17,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 78,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,425. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

