Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 603 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $70.72. The stock had a trading volume of 39,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,016. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average of $71.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.43 and a 52-week high of $75.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

