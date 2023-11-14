Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.78. 9,343,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,840,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

