Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVA. KeyCorp upgraded Avista from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avista from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

NYSE:AVA opened at $33.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Avista has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.31 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avista will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris purchased 3,100 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,409.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,393.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avista by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

