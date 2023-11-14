AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 13,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 250,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 47,696 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 81,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 31,085 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

AT&T Trading Up 1.0 %

T opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.