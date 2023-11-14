Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $636.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.52 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,239,000 after buying an additional 458,382 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.9% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,849,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,689,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,591,924 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after purchasing an additional 155,138 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 9.9% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,293,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,414,000 after purchasing an additional 206,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,231,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 132,474 shares in the last quarter. 19.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.