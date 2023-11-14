Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RKT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,224,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,697,000 after buying an additional 9,299,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 1,336.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,817,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,435 shares in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.98.

Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,563. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 2.20. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15.

In other Rocket Companies news, Director Jonathan D. Mariner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,250 shares in the company, valued at $570,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

