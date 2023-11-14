Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Makes New $101,000 Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 3.9 %

KGC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. 1,627,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,523,427. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KGC. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

