Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Invests $134,000 in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Grifols by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Grifols by 2,512.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in Grifols during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of GRFS stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 139,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,186. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.
