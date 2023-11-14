Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Has $239,000 Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

International Paper Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:IP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.85. The company had a trading volume of 315,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.23. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

