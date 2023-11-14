Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AIRG. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Airgain alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AIRG

Airgain Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AIRG opened at $2.11 on Friday. Airgain has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Airgain by 4.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 872,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 34,180 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 716,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 26,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.