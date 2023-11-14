1ST Source Bank Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $116.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.50 and a 200 day moving average of $108.42. The company has a market capitalization of $186.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 973.33, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

