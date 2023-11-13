ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $22.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZI. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $12.76 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

