Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 849.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after buying an additional 61,363 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 40,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.5 %

ZTS stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.55. The company had a trading volume of 253,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,910. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,627,465 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

