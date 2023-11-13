Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 2.0% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Zoetis by 849.9% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 61,363 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 40,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Zoetis by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.55. The stock had a trading volume of 253,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.76 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,627,465. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

