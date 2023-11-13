Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Cut by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,026 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,111,000 after buying an additional 45,109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after buying an additional 160,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,877,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,806,000 after buying an additional 55,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $171.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

