Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 23.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $32.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

